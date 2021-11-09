The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2021 today, November 9. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpbose.org using their application number and date of birth.

The HP TET 2021 will be conducted on November 13, 14, 21 and 28 at different centres in the state. The exam is held to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government.

HP TET 2021 will be conducted for the following teaching categories: (i) TGT (Arts) (ii) TGT (NM) (iii) TGT (Medical) (iv) Shastri (v) Language Teacher (vi) JBT (vii) Punjabi (viii) Urdu. To pass HP TET, one needs to score the minimum mark of 60 per cent.

The HP TET certificate for qualified candidates will be valid for seven years after the date of issuance.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET(NOV-2021)” Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

