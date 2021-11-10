Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) will conclude the online registration process today for the recruitment to various posts of Assistant Medical Officer (AMO)/ Lecturer 2021. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN MRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 173 vacancies, of which 112 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha), 5 for AMO (Ayurveda), 13 for AMO (Homoeopathy), 8 for AMO (Unani), and 35 for Assistant Medical Officer / Lecturer Grade-II (Yoga and Naturopathy).

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of November 2021.

The applicants should not be more than the age of 35 years as on July 1, 2020. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category. Candidates may check more details including educational qualification, pay scale, vacancy details, examination scheme and others in the notification below:

Direct link to AMO (Siddha) notification.

Direct link to AMO (Ayurveda) notification.

Direct link to AMO (Homoeopathy) notification.

Direct link to AMO (Unani) notification.

Direct link to AMO / Lecturer Grade-II (Yoga and Naturopathy) notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” AMO/ Lecturer posts Register yourself and proceed with application Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for the TN MRB vacancies.