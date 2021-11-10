The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key of the WB Civil Services Main exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the final answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Main 2020 was held at Kolkata on August 27, 28, 29 and 31 for 4690 candidates who qualified the preliminary exam.

Candidates who clear the Main exam will appear for the final interview/personality test round. The result of the Main exam is expected soon. Candidates are advised to keep a track of all updates on the official website.

Steps to download WBCS Main answer key:

Visit official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Examination’ section — ‘Answer key’ Click on the link for answer key of the relevant paper The WBPSC MAIN answer key will appear on screen Check and download for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download WBCS Main answer key 2020.