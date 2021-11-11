Allahabad High Court will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Review Officer (Hindi) and Review Officer (Urdu). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in. The last date for paying application fee is November 12.

“Candidates can apply for both the posts of Review Officer (Hindi) and Review Officer (Urdu) in a common Online Application Form and have to pay required Fee separately for each post,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 29 vacancies, of which 27 vacancies are for the post of Review Officer (Hindi) and 2 for Review Officer (Urdu).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Review Officer (Hindi): Bachelor’s/Equivalent Degree preferably with English and Hindi, both at the Intermediate and Graduate levels + Required Computer Qualification’ + Required knowledge of Data Entry, Word Processing and Computer Operation with Minimum Typing Speed of 25 Words per minute in English Typing on Computer.

Review Officer (Urdu): Bachelor’s/Equivalent degree with Arabic Literature, Persian Literature or Urdu Literature as one of the subject from a University established by law in India or a Qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent there to.

Application Fee

The applicants from General (Unreserved) and OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 800, whereas the fee for SC/ST category candidates of Uttar Pradesh for each post shall be Rs 600.

For mode of examination and other relevant details kindly refer to the detailed advertisement below. The information regarding Date, Time and Venue of the Examination/Tests shall be intimated to the candidates through online admit cards only.

Steps to apply for RO vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for Review Officer (Hindi/Urdu)” Register and login to apply for the post Pay the application fee, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

