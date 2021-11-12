Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will conclude the online application process today for engagement of over 1900 Apprentices in different trades under the Refineries Division. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website iocl.com till 5.00 PM, today.

The IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021 is being conducted for a total 1968 posts at its Refineries across India. The posts include those of Attendant Operator, Fitter, Boiler, Technician, Secretarial Assistant and others for a period of 1 year.

Age limit

The age limit is 18-24 years as on October 1, 2021. Upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them.

Selection procedure

Selection shall be on the basis of the performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (of two hours duration) and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. IOCL will conduct a written exam on November 21 and the result will be declared on December 4. Qualified candidates will be called for document qualification.

Here’s IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website iocl.com Go to ‘Whats New’ – ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division’

Click on the apply online link Select post, fill the application form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit form Download application and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice posts.