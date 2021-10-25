Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will soon conclude the online application process for the engagement of around 469 Apprentices in different trades. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website iocl.com till 6.00 PM today, October 25.

The IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021 is being conducted for 469 posts in Northern, Eastern, Western, South Eastern and Southern region Pipeline Divisions. The posts include those of Technician Apprentice (Elec/Mech/T&I), Trade Apprentices (Assistant HR/Accountant) and Data Entry Operator for a period of 1 year.

Age limit

The age limit is 18-24 years as on October 1, 2021. Upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them.

Candidates can check the official notification for details on educational qualification, reservation policy and other details.

Here’s IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for IOCL Apprentice recruitment:

Visit the official website plapps.indianoil.in Go to ‘Active Openings’ – ‘Apprenticeship Openings’ Click on registration link, create profile, select post Fill the application form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit form Download application and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice posts.

Selection procedure

IOCL will select candidates on the basis of a Written Test consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s). There shall be 100 questions in the Written Test and total marks shall be 100. The minimum qualifying mark is 40%.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.