Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has declared the result of several recruitment exams for various posts at HSIIDC. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the merit list at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC conducted the computer-based recruitment tests on September 14 (Tuesday) for 11 different posts including those advertised in 2018 and 2019. The result merit list contains the roll numbers of selected candidates.

“The commission has decided to scrutinize the application forms & all relevant documents of all such candidates, to establish their eligibility. The shortlisting of eligible candidates for interview will be done after scrutiny of their documents, on the basis of marks obtained by them,” HPSC said in its result notice.

Here’s HPSC HSIIDC result notice.

Steps to download HPSC result:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Go to Announcements section and click on result link

The HPSC HSIIDC result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to HPSC result merit list.

The candidates are directed to appear in the office of th6 Haryana Public Service Commission, Bays No. I-10, Block-B, Sector 4, Panchkula (Haryana) on the dates & time given in the announcement displayed on the website, for submission of the hard copies of their applications & all relevant documents.