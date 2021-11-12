The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET for November 2021 session tomorrow, November 13, through remote proctored mode. The test will be conducted for the duration of 120 minutes.

In afresh notice, ICSI informed that the batch timings, User Id and Password for the CSEET exam shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates have to login 30 minutes prior to the Test start time.

The CSEET admit card has already been released and candidates are advised to read the instructions mentioned on it carefully.

In view of the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion stands removed for the CSEET to be held on 13th November 2021. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc, reads the notification.

“Kindly note that you will be monitored throughout the test, resorting to any kind of unfair means as specified in the instructions will lead to cancellation of your CSEET exam. All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will appearing in CSEET,” the Institute said.

The process of downloading SEB is given at link here.

CSEET important instructions

Candidates shall be required to download safe exam browser SEBLite at their Laptop or Desktop as per the link provided to the them in due course of time.

Candidates are required to login to the Test portal 30 (thirty) minutes before the time specified for the commencement of Test. No candidate shall be allowed to appear in the Test after 15 minutes of the commencement of the Test.

Candidates are also not allowed to keep any study material, digital diary, or use Pen/ Pencil and Paper for the Test. No person, other than the bonafide candidate, shall be present for the test.

Candidate shall not be allowed to leave the test until its submission. No break shall be permitted during the Test. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate. The University Grants Commission now recognizes a CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.