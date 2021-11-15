Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary recruitment to the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in using their login ID and password.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 13 to 28, 2021.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours. The question paper will consist of objective type questions of General Studies and General Aptitude Test consist of 150 marks.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 46 Forest Ranger Officer vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “वन क्षेत्राधिकारी परीक्षा-2021 की प्रारंभिक परीक्षा हेतु ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के संबंध में” under Recent Updates section Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download FRO Prelims exam 2021.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Mains exam followed by the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.