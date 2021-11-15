The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has started the online application form for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021 today, November 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website bseh.org.in till November 25, 2021.

The applicants will be able to make corrections to their form from November 26 to 28.

The examination will be conducted on December 18 and 19 for the duration of 150 minutes. The admit card will be released on December 8.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the exam should be between the age of 18 to 38 years, reports Times of India.

Educational Qualification:

For Primary Teacher (PRT): The applicants should have passed Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks or appearing in final year of 2 years diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with NCTE regulations, 2007.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Graduate degree in the concerned subject and BEd from recognised university.

For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Post graduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks from a recognised university and BEd from recognised university.

Application Fee

Fee Structure of HTET 2021 Category For One Level Only For Two Level For Three Levels SC and PH candidates of Haryana Domicile

Rs 500 Rs 900 Rs 1200 For all candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400 All candidates outside Haryana (including SC and PH)

Rs 1000

Rs 1800

Rs 2400

Here’s detailed notification.

Steps to apply for HTET 2021

Visit the official website haryanatet.in On the homepage, click on Registration/ Login Register yourself and proceed with application Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a print of the application form for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for HTET 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.