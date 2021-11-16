Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the upcoming Medical Lab Technician and Laboratory Attendant recruitment exam. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Lab Technician and Laboratory Attendant exams are scheduled to be held on November 21 (Sunday) in an objective-type MCQ format. The exam will be held in both morning and evening sessions.

Steps to download PSSSB admit card:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download admit card link under ‘Current News’ Click on the link for Lab Technician/ Attendant and then on admit card button

Enter Roll No/ Application No and date of birth to login The PSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s direct link to download PSSSB admit card 2021.

PSSSB has notified 7 vacancies for the post of Lab Technician Grade-II and 5 for Lab Attendant. Online applications were invited in October this year.