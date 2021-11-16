The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) released the answer keys of recruitment exams conducted for various posts. Candidates can check the provisional answer keys online at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC answer keys have been released of exams for Data Entry Operator (Post Code 924), Fireman (916, Junior Engineer (Electrical) (912) and Mining Inspector (863). The first two exams were held on November 14 and the latter two on November 13.

Candidates can send an objection, if any, to the answer key along with documentary proof only via post by November 22. Instructions for the same are given in the answer key booklet.

Steps to check HPSSC answer key:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in Go to ‘Notifications’ tab – ‘Latest Notification’ Click on the answer key link for relevant post The HPSSC answer key will appear on the screen Download and match responses.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Data Entry Operator answer key.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Fireman answer key.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC JE Electrical answer key.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Mining Inspector answer key.