Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter for the Sub-divisional Agriculture Officer/Deputy Project Director, ATMA/Assistant Director (Agronomy & Equivalent) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the interview will be conducted from November 22 to 28 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

Candidates will have to bring the important documents mentioned in the interview schedule.

Here’s direct link to the interview schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview on 22nd-28th November, 2021 under Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer/Deputy Project Director, ATMA/Assistant Director (Agronomy & equivalent) Competitive Examination.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the hall ticket.

