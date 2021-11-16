The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the date for Driver Efficiency Test (DET) for eligible candidates. Candidates can check the DET notice at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police Driver Constable DET will be held from December 8 at the CSBC center in Patna. The admit card for the test will be available for download from the official website from November 30.

The details of DET including date, time, and venue will be available on applicants admit card. Candidates have also been directed to bring a valid photo ID card issued by a government authority such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Card and others.

CSBC is conducting the recruitment process to fill 1,722 Driver Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police. The Driver Constable PET round was conducted in October.

