Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Computer Operator cum Store Keeper Computer Skill Test schedule on the official website ossc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the test is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2021.

“The Computer Skill Test will be held on 26.11.2021 in Bhubaneswar. The detail Programme of the Computer Skill Test will be intimated to the candidates shortly. The candidates concerned are advised to keep touch with Commission’s website to know further updates,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the Commission had released the Mains exam result. A total of 171 candidates have been declared qualified in the Main exam. The shortlisted applicants are eligible to appear for the Computer Skill Test.

The main written exam was conducted on October 3 from 1.30 PM to 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 33 vacancies. The applications were invited from October 21, 2016 to November 20, 2016.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.