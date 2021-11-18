The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Clerk Main examination 2021 result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their result from SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers using their roll number or registration number and date of birth.

The Main Examination was held from October 1 to 17, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 5000 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre of SBI in 18 different circles around the country. The application process for SBI Clerk recruitment 2021 was conducted in April and May this year.

Steps to download the result

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on the result link under “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

Here’s direct link to download the marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.