State Bank of India (SBI) has released the hall tickets for the recruitment exam to the post of Apprentice today, September 6, 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website www.sbi.co.in.

The apprentice examination will be conducted on September 20. The training will be held for a period of one year. The apprentices will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6100 apprentice posts for various states/ UT at the State Bank of India (SBI).

Steps to download apprentice admit card

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on “Download Exam Call Letter” under “ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download apprentice admit card.

Selection Process

SBI will shortlist candidates on the basis of an online written test and test of local language followed by medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.