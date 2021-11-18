State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview letter for the recruitment to various post of Pharmacist in the clerical cadre. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/careers.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 24 and 25 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 12.30 PM. Candidates may check their interview time, venue, and other details available in the schedule notification below:

Here’s interview notification.

A total of 519 candidates have been declared qualified in the main examination. The main exam was conducted on September 13 in a computer-based test mode. The objective test will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on the interview letter link under “RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Download Interview Call Letter)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the interview letter.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 67 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist at 15 different circles across India. The SBI Pharmacist exam 2021 was supposed to be held on May 23, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandmeic.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on written test and interview. The passing marks in written test and interview as well as the aggregate passing marks will be decided by the Bank. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.