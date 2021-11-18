The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the result of the written objective type screening test for recruitment to the post of Assistant Store Keeper. Candidates can check and download their result from Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC conducted the written exams on September 19 for a total of 8631 candidates. Of which, 134 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for 15 marks of evaluation process on December 22 at 9.30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 Assistant Store Keeper vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Results tab Click on “Assistant Store Keeper” result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

