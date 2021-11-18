The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that it will release the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2021 session tomorrow, November 19. Candidates will be able to check their results online website icsi.edu.

ICSI conducted the CSEET 2021 exam on November 13 and a re-test on November 14 through remote proctored mode. The result will be released at 4.00 PM, Friday.

“The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 13th and 14th November, 2021 would be declared on Friday, the 19th November, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” the Institute said in a notice.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET exam will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates, ICSI said.

Here’s ICSI CSEET November result 2021 notice.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate. The University Grants Commission now recognizes a CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.