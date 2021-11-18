The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys of Paper-II for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASIs in CISF Examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The computer-based examination (Paper-II) of SSC Delhi Police SI and CAPFs Examination, 2020 was held on November 8 at different centres all over the country. The Paper 2 exam was conducted for 5572 candidates who qualified the Paper 1 exam and physical tests.

The Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with the Tentative Answer Key(s) are now available on the official website. Candidates can access the same through login by using their Examination Roll No. and Password.

Representations in respect of the tentative answer key(s), if any, may be submitted online from November 18, 6.00 PM to November 21, 6.00 PM on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after the deadline time will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC further said candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

Here’s SSC CAPF Paper 2 answer key notice.

Steps to download SSC CAPF answer key:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II), 2020”

Click on answer key link given in the PDF document Login using Roll number and Password (As per Admit Card) The SSC CAPF answer key will appear on screen Match responses with answer key to calculate probable score Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check SSC CAPF Paper 2 answer key.