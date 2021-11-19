Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the posts of Horticulture Development Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in.

APPSC has issued a recruitment advertisement for 18 posts of Horticulture Development Officer, Group ‘A’ (Junior) Horticulture Service, under the Department of Horticulture.

Here’s APPSC HDO recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-32 years as of November 2021.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture Science from a recognised University.

Selection procedure

APPSC will conduct a written examination for eligible candidates for both posts. Candidates who secure a minimum of 33% marks in each written examination paper and a minimum of 45% of marks out of aggregate total marks in the written examination papers shall be eligible for Viva-voce.

Application Fee

As per the notice, the examination fee for the APST candidates is Rs 100 and Rs 150 is applicable to other candidates.

Steps to apply for APPSC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.