Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the result of the Traffic Inspector recruitment examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result from Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HSSC Traffic Inspector exam 2021 was conducted on August 22 in which 14,640 candidates appeared and 20,413 candidates remained absent.

As per the result notice, 22 candidates have qualified the exam and have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process. The merit list contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check HPSSC Traffic Inspector result 2021:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Notifications’ tab and then ‘Latest Notification’ Click on the result link for Traffic Inspector The HSSC Traffic Inspector result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching your roll number Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to HPSSC traffic Inspector result 2021.

“15 marks of evaluation of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on 23rd December, 2021 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. They are directed to bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form,” HPSSC said in the notice.