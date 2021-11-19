Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the date of the screening test for the post of Assistant Research Officer/Assistant Planning Officer in Planning Services. Candidates can check the exam schedule from the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC will conduct the ARO/APO exam 2021 on December 12 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies). Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from December 3 onwards.

The list of candidates shall be uploaded by November 30.

Here’s APSC ARO/APO exam 2021 notice.

“No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The list of candidates shall be uploaded on 30-1-2021 and intimation letters shall be uploaded on 03-12-2021 in the APSC’s official website,” read the APSC notice.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 9 vacancies for Asstt. Research Officer /Asstt. Planning Officer posts in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department, Assam. Online applications for the posts were invited in March and April this year.