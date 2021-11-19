The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2021 session today. Candidates can check their results online website icsi.edu.

ICSI conducted the CSEET November 2021 exam on November 13 and a re-test on November 14 through remote proctored mode. The result along with individual candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks is now available on the Institute’s website.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET exam will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates, ICSI said.

Here’s ICSI CSEET November result 2021 notice.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET result 2021:



Visit ICSI website icsi.edu Click on the CSEET 2021 result link Login using CSEET registration number and date of birth CSEET result will be displayed on the screen Download and print a copy.

Here’s direct link to check ICSI CSEET Nov result 2021.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate. The University Grants Commission now recognizes a CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.