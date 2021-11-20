Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has today, November 20, released the admit card for Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) recruitment exam. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in from December 4 to 11, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies.

Candidates may check examination details available in the notification below:

Here’s exam notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on PO/MTs-XI admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The preliminary exam will be conducted for the duration of 60 minutes and will consist of 100 marks.

The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.