Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the hall ticket of the recruitment exam for the post of Junior Stenographer. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website ossc.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

The Language Test is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2021 from 3.30 PM to 4.30 PM through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in different centres at Bhubaneswar.

The candidates shall report at 2.00 PM. The test will consist 50 objective type questions. be conducted from 3.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Teh test

“COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wearing of 3 (three) layer mask must be adhered to by all concerned during the conduct of examination,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link against “Download Admission Letter for Language Test of Junior Stenographer (HOD)-2016 to be held on 25.11.2021” Key in your application number and date of birth Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.