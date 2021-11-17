Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification (DV) admit card for the post of Food Safety Officer 2019 today, November 17. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the DV cum Computer Skill Test will be held on November 21, 2021 at Radha Raman Assessment Services Private Limited, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, 751010 near Ford showroom. Detailed address in the notification.

Certificate verification process will be conducted between 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM, whereas Computer Skill Test will be held between 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Candidates are required to report at 9.00 AM.

Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during Certificate Verification and Computer Skill Test.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on FSO 2019 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.