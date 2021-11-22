The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to various posts of Computor. Eligible candidates check the schedule available on Commission’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 12, 2021 for the duration of 2 hours (10.00 AM to 12 noon). The Commission will release the admit card soon.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 250 Computor vacancies.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the list of forms rejected due to multiple submission of forms. Candidates may check the list below:

Here’s direct link to the list.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test followed by the interview round. The date and time for the test will be released in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.