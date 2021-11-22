Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card for the upcoming Section Officer (LDCE) exam 2020. Registered candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website appsc.gov.in.

The APPSC SO exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 7 and 8 at APPSC Examination Hall, Itanagar. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 32 vacancies, out of which, 25 posts are reserved for APST candidates and 7 posts are unreserved.

Steps to download APPSC SO admit card:

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” tab Click on Download against the Section Officer post Key in your login details and submit The APPSC SO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination followed by interview/ viva-voce round. To appear for the viva-voce, candidates must qualify the written test by securing a minimum of 33% in each subject and an aggregate total of 45% minimum.