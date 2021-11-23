Central Bank of India has today, November 23, commenced the online application process for recruitment of Officers in Specialist Category in various streams. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is December 12, 2021. The admit card will be made available to download from January 11, 2022 onwards. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 155 vacancies.

Candidates may check the eligibility criteria including age limit, educational qualification, work experience, pay scale and other details in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from schedule caste/ schedule tribe is Rs 175+GST, whereas Rs 850+GST is applicable to candidates from other category.

Steps to apply for SO vacancies

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab Click on “Click Here to Apply Online” under “Recruitment Process for selection of Officers in Specialist Category in various streams - 2022-23” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, upload required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for SO vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online written test and personal interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.