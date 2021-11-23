The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) score card for 2 MPhil/PhD courses. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their score card from the official website nta.ac.in.

“Display of Score Card for 2 M.Phil/Ph.D Courses (List-II) of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021,” reads the notification.

Candidates can access their score card through the link provided in the notification and view/ download/ Print their score card. The Answer Key Challenges were made live from 25 October 2021 to 27 October 2021.

The Exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 27 Cities across India. The DUET 2021 was conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based mode.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to check the score card

Visit the given website ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in Key in your form number, date of birth and submit The score card will appear on the screen Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the NTA had released score card of 48 MPhil/PhD courses.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.