C-DAC, Mumbai has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Project Engineers and Project Managers on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cdac.in till December 9, 2021 upto 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 111 posts, reports Times of India. Candidates may check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. No fees shall be payable by the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/EWS category. Female applicants are also exempted from the application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website cdac.in On the homepage, click on “Current Job Opportunities” under Career tab Now click on “Apply Online” under C-DAC, Mumbai invites application for various technical positions on contract basis on consolidated pay (Advertisement No. CDACM/Consal/3/2021) Fill up the application form and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

If applications are received in large numbers, there will be a written test, as deemed fit by the management. Management reserves the right to change/modify the selection process at any time, during the process, at its discretion. The decision of the management will be final and binding, reads the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.