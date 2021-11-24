The Government of Andhra Pradesh has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lab-Technician, Female Nursing Orderly and Sanitary Attender Cum watchman under the control of the District Medical and Health Officer, YSR District. Candidates can check the recruitment notiifcation at the official website kadapa.ap.gov.in.

The government has notified a total of 100 posts of which 70 are of Female Nursing Orderly, 29 of Sanitary Attender Cum watchman and 1 of Lab-Technician Grade-1. Candidates will be recruited initially for a period of one year to work on a Contract Basis / Outsourcing basis.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification:

Female Nursing Orderly and Sanitary Attender Cum watchman: 10th class or its equivalent.

Lab Technician: SSC with Diploma in Medical Lab Technology. The candidates should be registered with A.P. Para Medical Board.

Here’s DMHO Kadapa recruitment 2021 notification.

Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 300.

How to apply

Candidates should submit the Prescribed Physical Application (appended with the prospects) along with the following enclosures with self attestation. More details in the notification.