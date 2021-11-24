Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Veterinary Surgeon under Advt No 8/2021. Candidates can check the notification and apply for the posts online at the official website hpsc.gov.in. The closing date for the submission of online applications is December 21 upto 11.55 PM.

HPSC has notified a total of 340 vacancies for the post of Veterinary Surgeon in the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana. The pay scale for the post is FPL-9 Rs 53,100.

Here’s HPSC Veterinary Surgeon recruitment 2021 official advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 22-42 years as on July 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. (ii) Adequate knowledge of Hindi. iii) Registered as Veterinary Practitioner with Haryana Veterinary Council or with any Veterinary Council in India.

Selection process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

Application fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC Veterinary Surgeon recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in Go to the “Advertisements” section Click on the apply link for Veterinary Surgeon post Register and login Fill in the details, upload documents, pay the application fee and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for HPSC Vet Surgeon recruitment 2021