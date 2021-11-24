Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has released the admit card for the Junior Engineer (JE) Electrical post. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in using their login details.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the computer based written competitive exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 11, 2021. The exam will be conducted to for the duration of 2 hours.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Now click on “Recruitment-2021 in State Power Companies of Rajasthan (Apply Online)” Click on Admit Card link against JEn-I (Electrical) Key in your login details and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.