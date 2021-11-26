Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the Chhattisgarh Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website psc.cg.gov.in using their application number/ID and Date of Birth.

The CGPSC Forest Service 2020 written exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2021.

Earlier, the Commission had invited applications from June 16 to July 15, 2020 which later was postponed till further notice. Candidates who have applied for the exam earlier need not apply again, as per the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 178 vacancies, of which 157 vacancies are for the post of Forest Ranger, and 21 for Assistant Forest Guard.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF CG FOREST SERVICE (COMBINED) EXAMINATION-2020” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Procedure

CGPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by document verification and personality test/interview for recruitment to State Forest Service.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.