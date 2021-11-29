Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET final merit list for admission to B.E./ B. Tech programmes 2021-22. Candidates can download the merit list from the official website fe2021.mahacet.org. The final merit list has been released for both Maharashtra and All India candidates.

The MHT CET 2021 result was announced on October 28. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the entire counselling process for MHT CET is being conducted online. Earlier, the Board had released the MHT CET provisional merit list and allowed candidates to raise objections to the list.

Based on the final merit list, online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 will be done between November 28 and 30.

The MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 2. The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs 1000 for all candidates.

Here’s MHT CET counselling 2021 schedule.

Steps to download MHT CET final merit list 2021

Visit the official website fe2021.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on MHT CET final merit list for Maharashtra/All India The merit list will appear on the screen Check by searching your Application ID (Ctrl+F)

Take a printout for future reference.

Final Merit List of Maharashtra State Candidates.

Final Merit List of All India Candidates.