Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has released the result of the recruitment examination conducted for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs on contract basis. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates are directed to report from today, November 29 to December 9, 2021 to Program In-charge (Superintendent in Chief/Chief Medical Superintendent/PrincipalRHFWTCs/ Medical Colleges /Nursing School) at the allocated Program Study Center (PSC) with two sets of self attested documents mentioned in the notification.

“If you do not report on or before Dated 09.12.2021, it will be presumed that you are not interested for this Training and your candidature will stand automatically cancelled,” reads the official notice.

The computer based test (CBT) was conducted on September 9 and 10, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in Click on “Result declaration of 2800 CHO-CCHN Training under NHM, UP and Surety Bond Format. & Program Study Center (PSC) Address” under Updates section The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The qualified candidates will have to complete a 6 month certification in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2021-22 session.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 2800 CHO vacancies. The online application process commenced on June 30 and concluded on July 20.

