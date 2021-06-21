Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UPNHM) will soon begin the online application process for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs on contract basis. The candidates will have to complete a 6 month certification in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) Training for the 2021-22 session.

“This course is a part of initiative Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, GoUP envisioned to strengthen Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs). Candidates who successfully complete this course and pass the final examination will be posted as Community Health Officer at Sub-Health Centers level HWCs on contract basis,” reads the notice.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the same on the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

The online application submission will begin on June 30 at 11.00 AM and conclude on July 20.

Candidates who have completed General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognized Institute/BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing from a recognized Institute/University are eligible to apply.

“Candidates must be registered as Nurse and Midwifery from UP Nurses & Midwives Council and have valid registration certificate at the time of online submission of application.

“The applicants should be less than the age of 35 years at the date of advertisement,” reads the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Candidates should note that only online applications will be accepted and vacancy shall be subjected to State reservation policy of Uttar Pradesh.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.