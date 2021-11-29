The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit card for the Driver Efficiency Test (DET) 2021 on Tuesday, November 30. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in using their login details.

The Commission has also released the list of provisionally eligible candidates for Driving Efficiency Test (DET). As per the notification, a total of 5321 candidates have been shortlisted for DET scheduled to be conducted from December 8 onwards at the CSBC center in Patna.

Here’s direct link to the list of eligible candidates.

The details of DET including date, time, and venue will be available on applicants admit card. Candidates have also been directed to bring a valid photo ID card issued by a government authority such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Card and others.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on e-Admit Card link for Driving Efficiency Test (DET) to be conducted for the post of Bihar Police Driver Constable Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

CSBC is conducting the recruitment process to fill 1,722 Driver Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police. The Driver Constable PET round was conducted in October.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.