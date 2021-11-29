Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment to 1000 posts of Laboratory Technician on contractual basis today, November 29. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website www.osssc.gov.in from December 1 onwards.

The last to register for the Lab Tech vacancy is December 21, 2021. The last date to submit the online application is December 25.

“Application are invited online for recruitment to 1000 number of District Cadre posts of Laboratory Technician 2021 on contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha,” reads the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed +2 Science Examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/equivalent and passed diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from government medical college and hospitals of the state/ any other private institutions recognised by Govt of Odisha or All India Council of Technology Education. More details in the official notice.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for Lab Tech vacancies

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on New User and register Log in to the portal and fill up the application form Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Exam Plan

The written exam will be conducted for the duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each. The minimum qualifying marks for ST/SC, PwD, Ex-Serviceman and Sports candidates shall be 30%. The minimum qualifying marks for other category candidates is 35%.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.