The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conclude the online application process today for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply online on the official website bseh.org.in.

The applicants will be able to make corrections to their forms from December 1 to 3.

HTET 2021 will be conducted on December 18 and 19 for the duration of 150 minutes. The admit card will be released on December 8.

Here’s HTET 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 38 years.

Educational Qualification:

For Primary Teacher (PRT): The applicants should have passed Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks or appearing in final year of 2 years diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with NCTE regulations, 2007.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Graduate degree in the concerned subject and BEd from recognised university.

For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Post graduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks from a recognised university and BEd from recognised university.

Application Fee

Category For One Level Only For Two Level For Three Levels SC and PH candidates of Haryana Domicile Rs 500 Rs 900 Rs 1200 For all candidates except SC and PH of Haryana Domicile Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400 All candidates outside Haryana (including SC and PH) Rs 1000 Rs 1800 Rs 2400

Steps to apply for HTET 2021:

Visit the official website haryanatet.in On the homepage, click on Registration/ Login Register yourself and proceed with application Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a print of the application form for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for HTET 2021.