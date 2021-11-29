Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021. Qualified candidates will be able to register on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from November 30 onwards.

The last date to register for CCE Mains 2021 is December 20, 2021.

“Candidates will be able to edit some of the fields in their online application form from December 21 to 23, 2021. The Main examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2022. The detailed date sheet shall be issued separately,” reads the notification.

The Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam will be held at Srinagar and Jammu for which candidate(s) shall exercise an option.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas candidates from reserved category will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam is being conducted to fill up 187 vacancies in various state departments including administrative service, police service and accounts service. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.