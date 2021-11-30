The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the Technician (Electrical) result 2020 announced. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website upenergy.in.

The computer based test (CBT) was conducted on March 19, 20, 27 and 28, 2021. A total of 608 candidates have been shortlisted for the posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF “TECHNICIAN-ELECTRICAL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 03/VSA/2020/TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

Meanwhile, UPPCL has postponed the advertisement number 08/VSA/2021/AE/E&M for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Electrical, Electronics and Telecommunication, and Computer Science/IT.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.