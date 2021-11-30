The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will on Wednesday, December 1, commence the online application process for the Chhattisgarh State Service Exam 2021. Eligible candidate will be able to register on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till December 30.

The CGPSC Main exam will be conducted on May 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022.

This year, the Chhattisgarh PCS exam will be conducted for a total of 171 posts in various state government departments.

Here’s CGPSC State Service Exam 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be a graduate from any recognised university to be eligible to apply. The candidates must be between the ages of 21 to 30 (as on January 1, 2021) to be eligible to apply for the position with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

Application Fee

Domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh of reserved categories have to pay an online application fee of RS 300 while unreserved and out-of-state applicants have to pay Rs 400.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise of objective type multiple-choice questions with a negative marking of 0.33 for every wrong answer.

The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. The main exam of 1400 marks will comprise of seven papers. For candidates who clear the Main exam, an interview round will be conducted which will carry 150 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.