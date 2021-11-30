Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Junior Stenographer. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till December 3, 2021.

The Language Test was conducted on November 29, 2021 from 3.30 PM to 4.30 PM through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in different centres at Bhubaneswar.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit official website ossc.gov.in Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on model answer key link for respective exam Enter roll number, date of birth and select paper to login The OSSC answer key will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.