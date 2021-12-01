The Railway Recruitment Cell, Prayagraj will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to more than 1600 Apprentice vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rrcpryj.org.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1664 posts, of which 364 vacancies are in the Mechanical Department, 339 in Electrical Department, 480 in Jansi (JHS) Division, 185 in Work Shop Jhansi, and 296 in Agra (AGC) Division at the North Central Railways.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 15 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on December 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed SSC/Matriculation/class 10th examination or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognised board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognised by Govt. of India.

Here’s direct link to RRC NCR Apprentice recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category and Female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for RRC NCR recruitment:

Visit the official website rrcpryj.org On the homepage, click on the application link under “Notification against Engagement of ACT APPRENTICES Zonal Notification No. RRC/NCR/02/2021 for the slot of 2021-22 Dated 12.10.2021” Register yourself and proceed with applications Fill up the required details, pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for Apprentice posts.