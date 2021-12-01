Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule of qualified candidates for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak). Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor exam 2021 was held on September 18 and the result was declared on November 23.

Candidates who cleared the exam have been called for document verification. The schedule includes the roll number and the allotted date for DV. RSMSSB will conduct document verification from December 8 to 24 at the State Institute of Agriculture Management (SIAM), Durgapura, Jaipur.

Candidates have to carry all their original documents to the venue on the scheduled date. They are advised to read the instructions given in the Board’s notice carefully.

Here’s RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor DV schedule.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2389 Agriculture Supervisor posts. Selection for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor will be done on the basis of the examination of 300 marks.