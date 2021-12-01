All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the MAT 2021 paper based test (PBT) today, December 1. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website mat.aima.in.

The PBT is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2021, whereas the computer based test (CBT) will be held on December 19. The admit card will be available from December 14 (4.00 PM).

Meanwhile, AIMA has extended the registration deadline for MAT PBT. Applicants can now register till December 2, 2021 upto 1.00 PM.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mat.aima.in/dec21/ On the homepage, click on MAT Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

The MAT 2021 score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.